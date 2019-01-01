Welcome to That’s Incredible! A podcast about the unexpectedly awesome things that are all around us.

On today's episode, we're looking at the fascinating world of science!

Being curious and noticing things is what scientists do every day. They want to know why the world around us looks and feels the way it does and they’re REALLY curious. They like to look under rocks to see what lives there, they want to learn about what’s living in the lint in your belly button and they want to know what’s going on in outer space.

When a scientist comes home at the end of the day they might have discovered something no-one else has ever known before. How amazing is that!

And today we’re going to meet a scientist whose office is one of the hottest and scariest places in the world, a volcano.

Ready? Let's go!

This podcast was made in partnership with Subaru, where every moment is a chance to do. Find out more at https://www.subaru.com.au/one-little-moment

We want to know what you think of That's Incredible! You could even win a $100 voucher for telling us what you think. Just click here or head to https://bit.ly/2WujRKL - we'd love to hear from you!

ACTION ITEM

Time to put on your lab coat and take what you’ve learned in this episode out into your everyday!

Have you heard of Citizens Science? It’s where people, just like you, do things to help scientists collect data!

It might be counting the number of birds in your backyard or going for a walk in the forest and collecting some fungi or finding samples of possum poo and sending it to a lab (you might want to wear gloves for that one).

The Citizen Science website (https://citizenscience.org.au/) lists hundreds of science projects you could be a part of.

Find an experiment you're interested in and send us a photo of you being a citizen scientist at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS

Host: Andrew Daddo

Guest: Dr Heather Handley

Executive Producer: Rachel Corbett

Senior Producer: Elise Cooper

Audio Production & Editing: Elise Cooper

Editing Assistance: Rachel Corbett & Hannah Bowman

Scriptwriters: Subby Valentine, Peter Green & Rachel Corbett

Script Editor: Holly Wainwright & Elise Cooper

Script Consultant: Angela McLean

Thanks to our cast of incredible kids... Summer Waller, Sofia Lefebvre, Indiana Yates, George Cook, Amelia Cook and Lucia Bartlam.

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at podcast@mamamia.com.au or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.

Looking for a community of likeminded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://bit.ly/2PCsVeW

Do your kids love to read? Then check out Andrew Daddo's books at his website... https://www.andrewdaddo.com/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/