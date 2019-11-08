Welcome to That’s Incredible! A podcast about the unexpectedly awesome things that are all around us. Things you might never have noticed before!

Have you ever gone a whole day without hearing any music? I bet you haven’t! Music is everywhere. On the radio, outside when birds are singing, in movies, computer games, even that awful sound that comes from the bathroom when dad’s having a shower!

In this episode, we're going to learn some awesome facts about music and we'll hear from Lucy Durack about what it was like to sing in front of The Queen!

ACTION ITEM

Make some music!

Find anything around the house that makes a noise and play your own tune on it. Maybe you can make a twang on some rubber bands or fill a bottle with some water and blow across the top of it to make a wind instrument.

Or you can just hit some pots and pans with a spoon!

Make a recording or a video of it and send it to us at podcast@mamamia.com.au.

