Search

Music

thats incredible

08 Nov 2019 · 17 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Welcome to That’s Incredible!  A podcast about the unexpectedly awesome things that are all around us.  Things you might never have noticed before!

Have you ever gone a whole day without hearing any music? I bet you haven’t!  Music is everywhere. On the radio, outside when birds are singing, in movies, computer games, even that awful sound that comes from the bathroom when dad’s having a shower! 

In this episode, we're going to learn some awesome facts about music and we'll hear from Lucy Durack about what it was like to sing in front of The Queen!

This podcast was made in partnership with Subaru, where every moment is a chance to do.  Find out more at http://www.subaru.com.au/why-subaru/onelittlemoment

We want to know what you think of That's Incredible! You could even win a $100 voucher for telling us what you think. Just click here or head to https://bit.ly/2WujRKL - we'd love to hear from you!

ACTION ITEM

Make some music!

Find anything around the house that makes a noise and play your own tune on it.  Maybe you can make a twang on some rubber bands or fill a bottle with some water and blow across the top of it to make a wind instrument. 

Or you can just hit some pots and pans with a spoon!

Make a recording or a video of it and send it to us at podcast@mamamia.com.au.

CREDITS

Host: Andrew Daddo

Guest: Lucy Durack

Executive Producer: Rachel Corbett

Senior Producers: Elise Cooper & Rachael Hart

Audio Production: Elise Cooper

Editor: Elise Cooper

Editing Assistance: Ian Camilleri & Rachel Corbett

Scriptwriters: Subby Valentine, Peter Green & Rachel Corbett

Script Editor: Holly Wainwright

Script Consultant: Angela McLean

Thanks to our cast of incredible kids... Summer Waller, Sofia Lefebvre, Indiana Yates, George Cook, Amelia Cook and Lucia Bartlam.

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at podcast@mamamia.com.au or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.

Looking for a community of likeminded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://bit.ly/2PCsVeW  

Do your kids love to read?  Then check out Andrew Daddo's books at his website... https://www.andrewdaddo.com/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

