Welcome to That’s Incredible! A podcast about the unexpectedly awesome things that are all around us.
On today’s episode, we're talking about the wonderful world of movies.
When you’re sitting down to watch a movie do you ever think about all the things that need to happen to get it onto your TV or movie screen?
All the people who work behind the scenes? All the hours of footage they shoot and the editors sitting in dark rooms for weeks on end making sure it all looks perfect?
On today’s episode, we learn some awesome facts about the world of movies and talk to actress Morgan Griffin about what it's like to be on the set of a Hollywood film.
Ready? Let's go!
ACTION ITEM
Now it’s time to bring the world of the movies into your everyday!
Get your mum or dad to download the ‘Toontastic’ app and it’ll give you a step by step guide to making an animated film.
You can do some drawing, do the narration, even insert pictures of yourself and when you've finished, we’d love to see what you’ve created so send your masterpiece to podcast@mamamia.com.au.
Download Toontastic on iPhone... https://apple.co/39hZtlV
Download Toontastic on Android... https://bit.ly/37gYEIo
