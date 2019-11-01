News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Human Body

thats incredible

01 Nov 2019 · 18 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Welcome to That’s Incredible!  An interactive podcast about the unexpectedly awesome things in the world around us.

In this episode, we're going to teach you some incredible things about the body you walk around in every day.

Plus, we're going to meet Paralympian Ben Tudhope who's going to tell us about the amazing things his body can do. 

Are you ready? Let's go!

This podcast was made in partnership with Subaru, where every moment is a chance to do.  Find out more at http://www.subaru.com.au/why-subaru/onelittlemoment

We want to know what you think of That's Incredible! You could even win a $100 voucher for telling us what you think. Just click here or head to https://bit.ly/2WujRKL - we'd love to hear from you!

ACTION ITEM

We want you to put your tongue to the test, by sending us a video of you doing your favourite tongue twister.

What’s a tongue twister? It’s a sentence full of words that are really hard to say one after the other. e.g.

  • If a dog chews shoes, whose shoes does he choose?
  • How can a clam cram in a clean cream can
  • You know New York, you need New York, you know you need unique New York
  • Fuzzy Wuzzy was a bear. Fuzzy Wuzzy had no hair. Fuzzy Wuzzy wasn’t fuzzy, was he?

You can find more here...https://www.engvid.com/english-resource/50-tongue-twisters-improve-pronunciation/

Film yourself doing your favourite one and email it to podcast@mamamia.com.au.

CREDITS

Host: Andrew Daddo

Guest: Ben Tudhope

Executive Producer: Rachel Corbett

Senior Producers: Elise Cooper & Rachael Hart

Audio Production: Elise Cooper

Editor: Elise Cooper

Editing Assistance: Ian Camilleri & Rachel Corbett

Scriptwriters: Subby Valentine, Peter Green & Rachel Corbett

Script Editor: Holly Wainwright

Script Consultant: Angela McLean

Thanks to our cast of incredible kids... Summer Waller, Sofia Lefebvre, Indiana Yates, George Cook, Amelia Cook and Lucia Bartlam.

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at podcast@mamamia.com.au or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.

Looking for a community of likeminded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://bit.ly/2PCsVeW  

Do your kids love to read?  Then check out Andrew Daddo's books at his website... https://www.andrewdaddo.com/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Food

19 minutes  ·  13 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Travel & Adventure

20 minutes  ·  06 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Animals

16 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Technology

24 minutes  ·  22 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Earth

20 minutes  ·  15 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Music

17 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Human Body

18 minutes  ·  01 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Space

23 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coming Soon: That's Incredible

5 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio