News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Australia

thats incredible

5 days ago · 19 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Welcome to That’s Incredible!  A podcast about the unexpectedly awesome things that are all around us.  

On today's episode, we’re visiting the world’s 6th largest country. It’s home to the world’s oldest living culture and has some of the most amazing and unique animals found anywhere on the planet. It has snow-capped mountains, dense rainforests, vast deserts and the world’s largest coral reef. 

It's Australia!  We're going to learn some cool facts about the world's largest island continent and hear from actress and Yolngu woman Rarriwuy Hick about what it was like growing up in one of the most remote and captivating places in the country; Arnhem Land.

Ready? Let's go!

This podcast was made in partnership with Subaru, where every moment is a chance to do. Find out more at https://www.subaru.com.au/one-little-moment

We want to know what you think of That's Incredible! You could even win a $100 voucher for telling us what you think. Just click here or head to https://bit.ly/2WujRKL - we'd love to hear from you!

ACTION ITEM

So now you know a lot more about Australia it’s time to celebrate a part of Australia you love. 

Tourism is a big thing in Australia and when people want tourists to come to their town they make an ad. 

We’d love for you to make a tourism ad for your favourite part of Australia. It could be a poster, a video, anything you like and it could be for anywhere you like.

Maybe it’s your hometown. Maybe it’s the place you go on holiday with your family. Maybe it’s a secret location no one else knows about but you!

Wherever it is, make an ad and send it to podcast@mamamia.com.au.  

CREDITS

Host: Andrew Daddo

Guest: Rarriwuy Hick

Executive Producer: Rachel Corbett

Senior Producer: Elise Cooper

Audio Production & Editing: Elise Cooper

Editing Assistance: Rachel Corbett & Hannah Bowman

Scriptwriters: Subby Valentine, Peter Green & Rachel Corbett

Script Editor: Holly Wainwright & Elise Cooper

Script Consultant: Angela McLean

Thanks to our cast of incredible kids... Summer Waller, Matilda McKean, Sofia Lefebvre, Indiana Yates, George Cook, Amelia Cook and Lucia Bartlam.

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at podcast@mamamia.com.au or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.

Looking for a community of likeminded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://bit.ly/2PCsVeW  

Do your kids love to read?  Then check out Andrew Daddo's books at his website... https://www.andrewdaddo.com/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Australia

19 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Science

19 minutes  ·  03 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Movies

17 minutes  ·  27 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sport

20 minutes  ·  20 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Food

19 minutes  ·  13 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Travel & Adventure

20 minutes  ·  06 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Animals

16 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Technology

24 minutes  ·  22 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Earth

20 minutes  ·  15 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Music

17 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Human Body

18 minutes  ·  01 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Space

23 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coming Soon: That's Incredible

5 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio