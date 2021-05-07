Welcome to That's Incredible! A podcast about the unexpectedly awesome things that are all around us.

There are some inventions that make life better, like the umbrella or the toothpaste squeezer. But some inventions change the world! Our special guest Adam Spencer takes us through some of the inventions that came out of Australia that save lives every day.

Plus, our cast of kids tell us some incredible facts about some other amazing Australian inventions, and we test your knowledge with a fun quiz.

This podcast was made in partnership with Subaru, where every moment is a chance to do. Find out more at https://www.subaru.com.au/one-little-moment

CREDITS

Thank you to our special guest Adam Spencer.

Host: Andrew Daddo

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou & Elissa Ratliff

Scriptwriters: Peter Green & Emmeline Peterson

Thanks to our cast of incredible kids... Lucia Bartlam, Nicholas Bartlam, Amelia Cook, Lily Mitchell and Mia Marmaras.

