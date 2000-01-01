News
How To Get Your Face On The $50 Note

Australia has produced some incredibly inspirational people; from scientists and sportspeople, to entertainers and engineers. We look at just some of them in this episode of That's Incredible, including Olympian Cathy Freeman, pilot Charles Kingsford Smith and politician and activist Edith Cowan. 

Plus, our cast of kids take you through some fascinating facts about awesome Aussies, and we test your knowledge with a quiz.

CREDITS

Host: Andrew Daddo

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou & Elissa Ratliff 

Scriptwriters: Peter Green & Emmeline Peterson

Thanks to our cast of incredible kids... Amelia Cook, Lily Mitchell and 

