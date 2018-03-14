You May Get A Tweet

It's confirmed: Trump and Rocket Man will meet in person to compare nuclear buttons later in the year. Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson must have missed the memo, announcing only hours beforehand that the US was still “a long way off” negotiations with Kim Jong-un. Was that why he was fired days later. Plus, why is Trump tweeting in all caps about Russia again? And why has the media been giving Melania a free pass?

