BONUS: The Story of Jacinda Adern

tell me its going to be ok

21 Mar 2019 · 14 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

This week we've seen New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern cement her place as a leader of her generation.

She's responded to the terror attacks in Christchurch with meaning and purpose, her people saying instead of feeling like she was above or removed from them, she was right there beside them.

But who is Jacinda Ardern? Mamamia's new podcast The Quicky sat down with writer Amelia Lester who has spent time with one of the youngest world leaders and find out more about the woman currently holding New Zealand's top job.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Special thanks to Amelia Lester. 

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day?  Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

