What Happened To Hillary Clinton

What Happened. That's the title of Hillary Clinton's new book, which is big punch in the guts of a book that delivers everything we'd hoped. Amelia and Mia debrief on the most talked-about parts of the book, from what Bill said to her in the car after she lost, how she faced Trump on inauguration day and how she's been using yoga and wine as therapy. Plus, why did Trump invite Democrat leaders to his residence for Chinese food and what was the hidden message behind his unhinged Tweet storm early Sunday morning? Or is he just unhinged? Situation normal.



