We've Lost Hope, Officially

Long gone is the news that White House Communications Director Hope Hicks resigned. In a week that's left us all with political whiplash, Amelia and Mia debrief on Hope's resignation; Gary Cohn following suit; Sam Nunberg's off-the-rails interview binge; and the fact Stormy Daniels is back with a vengeance.

NOTES

When does Hope Hicks get to be a wunderkind instead of a former model?

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Amelia Lester and Mia Freedman.

We REALLY want to hear your feelings about the show. Leave us a message on the pod phone. We listen to all of them. 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail. podcast@mamamia.com.au

JOIN OUR GROUP ON FACEBOOK

You can buy any book we mention at apple.co/mamamia

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne for the Mamamia Women's Network.