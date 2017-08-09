We Are Now Officially Scared

Shit just got real.

Donald Trump is meant to be on vacation. Except it’s not really a vacation because he never does what people think.

In a press statement that was meant to be about something else entirely, Trump suddenly veered wildly off script and, well, practically threatened to nuke Kim Jong-un and North Korea. This is a country who, for years, has threatened to launch missiles or conduct nuclear tests. A country where many past Presidents have been able to assuage its dictators.

Only now, it's Donald Trump in the White House.

So we have a throw down.

Does this mean things are officially not OK?





