Trump Is Not A Dreamer

Hurricane Harvey came and went, sucking media attention away from Trump and his circus for the first time since he became President. Melania wore some shoes deemed inappropriate for disaster relief. Trump thanked a crowd of flood-stricken Texans for their love and support... of him. And while all that was happening, a wave was in motion to rescind Obama's DACA policy. Farewell to the dreamers. Wondering what DACA stands for? Who the dreamers are? And why Trump's Twitter feed is perplexingly...normal... right now? Sara James fills in for the sick Amelia Lester this week and dives deep with the ever-panicked Mia Freedman.

