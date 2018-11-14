Trump Is Cracking

The past week has not been a good one for President Trump. He’s lost the house, is being sued by CNN for kicking a journalist out of the press gallery, refused to go to a WW1 Remembrance ceremony in France because his helicopter would have gotten wet and he’s in a really bad mood. Some would even say he’s cracking. So what does all that mean? Rachel Corbett joins Mia to work out if it’s going to be ok this week….

Your hosts are Mia Freedman and Rachel Corbett.

