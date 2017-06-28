Travel Bans, Trump Take-Downs, and Amelia's Wedding

The Trump Travel ban is back. If you’ve been paying attention to the news, you would have seen that the Supreme Court passed a limited version of it. So what does it mean for the countries involved? Is it as sinister as it sounds? Ivanka is out in the world saying that she doesn’t get involved in politics - but her Instagram says otherwise.You may have noticed that the US doesn’t have an opposition leader, so who is leading the revolution? And Amelia had the perfect distraction over the last two weeks because she got married. But still, she was worried Trump was going to ruin it. Will there ever be a honeymoon period?

