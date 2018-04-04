Toilet Tweetin', Eatin' And Cheatin'

After a series of highly strung Easter Sunday tweets about a caravan and also some Hondurans, Trump ordered the US Military down to protect the Southern Border, much to the surprise of... well, the military. You'd think he might have been in a good mood after the premiere of Roseanne Barr's television reboot, not to mention the pro-Trump propaganda and conspiracy theories the sitcom star's been peddling on his behalf. Plus, why has Trump turned his Twitter machine on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos? And why is everyone talking about a 'hostage video'?

READ MORE

Jill McCabe: It’s Time To Set The Record Straight

Cynthia Nixon And The Age Of Inexperience

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Amelia Lester and Mia Freedman.

Vote for us in the Australian Podcast Awards!

We REALLY want to hear your feelings about the show. Leave us a message on the pod phone. We listen to all of them. 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail. podcast@mamamia.com.au

JOIN OUR GROUP ON FACEBOOK

You can buy any book we mention at apple.co/mamamia

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne for the Mamamia Women's Network.