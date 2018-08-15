The N Word

Donald had a fight with his friend Omarosa after she wrote in her book that he ate some paper once.

And Former CIA Director John Brennan has been stripped of his security clearance.

LISTEN TO MIA FREEDMAN'S INTERVIEW WITH MARIAN KEYES.

CONTACT US

Your host is Mia Freedman.

Thank you to the brilliant Bruce Wolpe.

We REALLY want to hear your feelings about the show. Leave us a message on the pod phone. We listen to all of them. 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail. podcast@mamamia.com.au

JOIN OUR GROUP ON FACEBOOK.

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne for the Mamamia Women's Network.