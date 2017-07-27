Sessions, Mooch & Spicer Walk Into The White House

Zoe Daniel is the ABC’s US Correspondent in Washington. She’s often in the press briefing room you see on TV - when the cameras are rolling - in the White House. She’s right there, in the front row of history - although not necessarily in a good way. So what’s it like covering Trump? What on earth did he say to a group of 15,000 boy scouts? And who exactly is The Mooch and should we be sad that Sean Spicer is gone? What will happen to Melissa McCarthy? Oh! And Jeff Sessions! What’s the story there...Mia asks a lot of questions, and Zoe delivers.

