Robert Mueller Doesn't Leak

tell me its going to be ok

01 Nov 2017 · 44 minutes

Here we go. Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and business associate, Rick Gates, have been indicted on charges stemming from Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Is Manafort headed to jail? And, can we really tie their alleged collusion to Trump himself? Plus, campaign foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos separately pleaded guilty to lying to investigators. Is it possible he's been wearing a wire for Mueller since then? Amelia is away this week, and Mia is joined by Australian political journalist and comedian, Chas Liciardello to dive deep.

Show notes

Your host is Mia Freedman with Chas Liciardello. 

You can watch Chas' weekly US politics show, Planet America, on ABC iView. You can also follow Planet America on Facebook

We read everything about Trump so you don’t have to. Head to our Facebook page to find all the latest content we've been posting.

This show is produced by Luca Lavigne.

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett. 

The Head of Content is Holly Wainwright.

We read everything about Trump so you don’t have to. Head to our Facebook page to find all the latest articles we've been posting.

