Pocahontas Is Fake News

It's official. The President has decided he no longer wants the infamous Access Hollywood (pussy grabbing) tape to be a thing, so he's branded it 'Fake News'. Also, Time magazine phoned and asked Trump whether he'd like to be their Person Of The Year for 2017, which is all good and well except for the fact no one can verify this save Trump himself. Elsewhere, in a press conference intended to thank Native Americans for their service as codetalkers during the war, The President managed to not only belittle them, but also hurl a racial slur at Senator Elizabeth Warren. Plus, Melania's first Christmas in the White House: how does it differ from Michelle Obama's, and why can Mia and Amelia not stop laughing at the photos she's posting on Twitter?

Show Notes

Your host is Amelia Lester with Mia Freedman.

We read everything about Trump so you don’t have to. Head to our Facebook page to find all the latest content we've been posting.

This show is produced by Luca Lavigne.

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett.

The Head of Content is Holly Wainwright.