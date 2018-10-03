Kavanaugh And Dr. Ford

TELL ME IT'S GOING TO BE OK MEMBERSHIP: https://mailchi.mp/mamamia.com.au/tell-me-its-going-to-be-ok

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford stood in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee and relived a traumatic sexual experience she alleged was perpetrated by the Brett Kavanaugh, a man who is mere centimeters away from a lifetime appointment to the most powerful court in America.

So what did we learn from the hours of questioning and the very different statements of Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanagh?

Mia and Rachel Corbett dive deep...

This episode details incidents of rape and sexual assault. If you this brings up any issues for you, call the National Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Counselling hotline on 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Your hosts are Mia Freedman and Rachel Corbett. Amelia Lester is stuck in a typhoon.

