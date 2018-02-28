Ivanka Trump: Trojan Horse

After taking cheat notes into a meeting with victims of the Florida School Shooting, Trump made the claim that if he were on the scene he would've confronted the shooter with his bare hands. Unsurprisingly, Mia and Amelia have a lot to say about this.

Plus, Fashion Brand Owner turned First Daughter turned Presidential Adviser Ivanka Trump has decided she can switch between aforementioned titles at will. Is that her prerogative, or does she need to decide whether she's a blameless child or active enabler of her father?

NB: This show was recorded before Hope Hicks' resignation. We will discuss that next week.

Your hosts are Amelia Lester and Mia Freedman.

