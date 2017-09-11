How Ivanka and Jared Went From Golden Couple to Washington Outcasts

Trump is having a quiet week. Which is perfect for us, because we need a moment to talk about Jared and Ivanka ('Javanka'). The 'first daughter' and her husband were tremendously present during the campaign, and have remained so during Trump's first few months in office. But... to be honest, they're a bit of a laughing stock. What are their actual jobs? Do they have any responsibilities? And how much are they paid?

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

This show is produced by Luca Lavigne.

We read everything about Trump so you don’t have to. Head to our Facebook page to find all the latest articles we've been posting.

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or flick us an email at podcast@mamamia.com.au

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively.

You can buy Mia Freedman's book, Work Strife Balance, or any other book mentioned on any of our podcasts from iBooks, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.