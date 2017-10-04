"Help Us, We Are Dying"

With Las Vegas reeling and the media distracted, Trump decided to say some politically incorrect things in Puerto Rico during a failed mission to the Hurricane-stricken country. And remember Megyn Kelly? She was the journalist who Trump accused of having her period during his campaign, after she asked him a difficult question. She's made a move out of the political sphere and into the world of morning television. How's it working out for her? Plus, Health Secretary Tom Price has been sneaky with taxpayer money. Another Republican minister bites the dust.

Show Notes

Your hosts are Amelia Lester and Mia Freedman.

This show is produced by Luca Lavigne.

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett.

The Head of Content is Holly Wainwright.

