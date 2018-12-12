Fix This, Michael

As Robert Mueller's investigation hones in on the big fish, former fixer Michael Cohen has officially been sentenced to a three year prison term for committing crimes at the direction of US President Donald Trump. Many people think this is the first prison sentence of many. But can Trump really be arrested? Plus, General John Kelly 'resigned' from his post as White House Chief of Staff, and Trump can't find anyone to replace him. With Mnuchin, Mulvaney and Ayers all declining the job offer, the White House corridors are increasingly empty. So Amelia and Mia ask the questions 'What happens next, and how does this end?'

