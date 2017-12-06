Celebrity Presidents, Evil Media and Woke Billy Bush

Of course it was Trump on the pussy grabbing tape. Despite reports that The President is now denying it, the other guy on that Access Hollywood bus, Billy Bush has exploded back into the public eye this week to insist that it was indeed Donald Trump's voice saying those vile things. Plus, a thoughtful listener question that has both Amelia and Mia intrigued, and Amelia shares a juicy snippet of information about her Facebook usage.

Your host is Amelia Lester with Mia Freedman.

