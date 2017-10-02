EXTRA: The Deadliest Mass Shooting in Modern US History

Today, America is reeling from what looks to be the worst mass shooting in its history. A gunman opened fire during a concert at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Hotel yesterday, and the death toll is currently 59 with an astonishing 527 injured and currently being treated in hospitals throughout Las Vegas. Mia and Amelia recorded this special episode to debrief on the deadliest mass shooting in US history, and gun laws that desperately need a change.

Show Notes

Your hosts are Amelia Lester and Mia Freedman.

This show is produced by Luca Lavigne.

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett.

The Head of Content is Holly Wainwright.

We read everything about Trump so you don’t have to. Head to our Facebook page to find all the latest articles we've been posting.