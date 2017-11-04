BONUS: Leigh Sales Doesn't Like Fake News

Leigh Sales is the queen of political journalism and while the news she reports on isn't fake, she acknowledges there's a lot of news out there that is. Leigh has revamped her 2009 personal essay, On Doubt, to explore the role doubt played in the election of Donald Trump and she joins Mia Freedman to discuss how we've gotten ourselves into such a mess.

Show notes

Your host is Mia Freedman with Leigh Sales.

Buy On Doubt, here.

We read everything about Trump so you don’t have to. Head to our Facebook page to find all the latest content we've been posting.

This show is produced by Luca Lavigne.

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett.

The Head of Content is Holly Wainwright.