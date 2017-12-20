365 Days of Insanity

We are almost a year into this nightmare. Is it over yet? Only by a quarter (impeachment not withstanding). As we approach the end of Trump's first calendar year in office, it's time for a Presidential stocktake. Host of Planet America and founding member of The Chaser, Chas Licciardello, joins Mia Freedman in the pod studio to talk Javanka, sexual harassment, North Korea, Scaramucci, Bannon, Alabama and some of the other things that have happened since Trump took office. What do they mean? And what will happen over the holidays?

Your host is Mia Freedman with Chas Liciardello.

You can watch Chas' weekly US politics show, Planet America, on ABC iView. You can also follow Planet America on Facebook.

This show is produced by Luca Lavigne.