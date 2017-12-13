News
Search

12 Diet Cokes and 8 Hours of TV

tell me its going to be ok

13 Dec 2017 · 33 minutes

Back
A Democrat has beaten a President-backed accused child-molester in the race for Alabama's ruby red Senate seat. But before Roy Moore's loss, Trump used a few of his MANY spare seconds to fire off a tweet implying Senator Kirsten Gillibrand had performed sexual acts for political favours. Oh, and then there was the New York Times piece that took us even deeper into the minute-by-minute workings of the Trumpian White House. Mia and Amelia deep dive on all this and marvel at how you can run a country fueled by 12 cans of Diet Coke a day.

Show Notes

Your host is Amelia Lester with Mia Freedman.

Come join our brand spanking new Facebook group. It's a safe space to share your Trump-obsession with like-minded people. 

AND LEAVE US A POD PHONE MESSAGE: 02 8999 9386. You won't have to speak to a real person. Don't worry. 

You can find any book we mention on this show at apple.co/mamamia

This show is produced by Luca Lavigne.

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett. 

The Head of Content is Holly Wainwright. 

