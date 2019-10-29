Tegan Martin: Miss Universe, Chronic Fatigue, Reality TV And Me

When Tegan Martin first entered Miss Universe Australia she was 18. She didn’t do much to prepare and had no idea what to expect. And despite this, she came second.

These days, Tegan is a model, presenter, influencer and health coach, who hosts “Girl Code” workshops educating young women about how to be smart online when building a brand. She wants people to understand the lasting impact that sharing your life online can have on your friends, family and future job opportunities.

Tegan opens up to host Tully Smyth about the difficulties of being in the public eye, having to fight for her career choices, and learning the hard way how much is too much to share online.

GUEST: Tegan Martin - @tegan.martin

HOST: Tully Smyth - @tee_smyth

