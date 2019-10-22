Steph Claire Smith: Working With A Bestie Isn't All Roses And Champagne

Steph Claire Smith is a business woman with serious game. She is one half of lifestyle brand Keep It Cleaner, co-owner of sunglass brand Soda Shades and swimwear brand Midnight Co.

Kicking her career off as a model, Steph has created a cult-like following with the Keep It Cleaner or “KIC Girls” through their app, podcast and delicious range of snacks now available at all good grocery stores.

The KIC girls are a force to be reckoned with - they are a community of young women who literally worship the ground Steph - and her business partner and real-life bestie Laura Henshaw - walk on.

Steph opens up to Tully about being happy, healthy and strong, the joys and difficulties of running an international business with your best friend, and how her early days in modelling helped her find her own boundaries.

