News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Introducing: The Undone....

social squad

14 hours ago · 33 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Missing Social Squad? Why not check out our new podcast The Undone...https://omny.fm/shows/the-undone/dating-in-your-20s 

Let’s be honest. When you’re in your 20s, everything feels complicated… which is where The Undone comes in, Mamamia's new podcast for people in their 20s.

Meet Emily and Lucy. They work at Mamamia and they live together in the inner city. They spend their days trying to work out how to turn the oven on, why their dating lives are such garbage fires, and why sometimes their tiny daily struggles seem just as insurmountable as the world’s biggest problems. Every week on The Undone they’ll be sharing dating stories and talking about the biggest issue in their world, because... nothing is simple in your 20s. 

And today on the show they're joined by Social Squad host Tully Smyth 

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/social-squad/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Introducing: The Undone....

33 minutes  ·  14 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: Overshare - Three Women. Too Much Information

32 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How Keira Rumble Went From Tragedy To Triumph

36 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Lorinska Merrington On Going From Teacher To TV Star

29 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tegan Martin: Miss Universe, Chronic Fatigue, Reality TV And Me

40 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Steph Claire Smith: Working With A Bestie Isn't All Roses And Champagne

37 minutes  ·  22 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bree Tomasel Thought Channing Tatum Was Catfishing Her

36 minutes  ·  15 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amy Castano Slides Into JLo’s DMs Almost Every Day

34 minutes  ·  08 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Linen, Beige, Minimal: Why Sara Crampton Is A Pioneer Of A Curated Feed

26 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Beauty Vlogger Lily Brown Doesn’t Hide Her Bad Skin Days

40 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Elle Ferguson On Going Solo

40 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Therapy, Vibrators, Tarot: Flex Mami’s Real Take On Influencing

36 minutes  ·  10 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sophie Cachia On Letting The Public Into Your Family

52 minutes  ·  03 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Laura Byrne On ‘The Bachelor Effect’

29 minutes  ·  27 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Happened When Elle Ferguson Went To Kim Kardashian’s House

7 minutes  ·  18 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio