Bree Tomasel Thought Channing Tatum Was Catfishing Her

Bree Tomasel is a comedian and radio host who describes her job as “talking sh*t for a living”.

While she worked for a decade in radio trying to build her profile she knows it would be naive to suggest the hilarious and crude videos she made of her and her mum didn’t contribute to her success.

Bree’s video content has been picked up by huge online publications like UniLad and LadBible, and even garnered the attention of Hollywood heartthrob Channing Tatum.

As a bisexual woman, Bree makes a choice not to share much of her romantic life online; an interesting dynamic given she rose to fame because of her no-filter style of oversharing.

She opens up to Tully about LGBTQIA+ kids reaching out to her to share their own stories, and how she built a career out of “dumb” and fun videos.

GUEST: Bree Tomasel - Facebook @BreeTomasel Instagram @breetomasel

HOST: Tully Smyth - @tee_smyth

PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

