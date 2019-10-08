Amy Castano Slides Into JLo’s DMs Almost Every Day

Amy Maree Castano started her career in accounting. These days, she's one of the most successful beauty influencers in the country. That’s a pretty big change but getting there wasn’t easy.

In the early days she struggled to find her voice online and to get comfortable with sharing her life with her followers.

Amy’s husband Jono is also an influencer and celebrity personal trainer, and together they’re one of the most influential couples in social media. The pair met back in the days of Myspace and they’ve spent the better part of a decade together, tying the knot a year ago in a ceremony that would make Kim Kardashian blush.

Amy opens up to Tully Smyth about the hustle and grind of being a beauty influencer, how her background in accounting has helped with the fluctuating nature of influencer work, and if she really changed her surname when she married Jono because it matched her branding.

GUEST: Amy Maree Castano @amycastano

HOST: Tully Smyth - @tee_smyth

PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

