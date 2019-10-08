News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Amy Castano Slides Into JLo’s DMs Almost Every Day

social squad

08 Oct 2019 · 34 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amy Maree Castano started her career in accounting. These days, she's one of the most successful beauty influencers in the country. That’s a pretty big change but getting there wasn’t easy. 

In the early days she struggled to find her voice online and to get comfortable with sharing her life with her followers.

Amy’s husband Jono is also an influencer and celebrity personal trainer, and together they’re one of the most influential couples in social media.  The pair met back in the days of Myspace and they’ve spent the better part of a decade together, tying the knot a year ago in a ceremony that would make Kim Kardashian blush.

Amy opens up to Tully Smyth about the hustle and grind of being a beauty influencer, how her background in accounting has helped with the fluctuating nature of influencer work, and if she really changed her surname when she married Jono because it matched her branding.

GUEST: Amy Maree Castano @amycastano

HOST: Tully Smyth - @tee_smyth

PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au 

Social Squad is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Social Squad is also Mamamia's influencer marketing agency. Check us out on Instagram @socialsquad

Support the show.

More Episodes

Introducing: Overshare - Three Women. Too Much Information

32 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How Keira Rumble Went From Tragedy To Triumph

36 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Lorinska Merrington On Going From Teacher To TV Star

29 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tegan Martin: Miss Universe, Chronic Fatigue, Reality TV And Me

40 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Steph Claire Smith: Working With A Bestie Isn't All Roses And Champagne

37 minutes  ·  22 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bree Tomasel Thought Channing Tatum Was Catfishing Her

36 minutes  ·  15 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amy Castano Slides Into JLo’s DMs Almost Every Day

34 minutes  ·  08 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Linen, Beige, Minimal: Why Sara Crampton Is A Pioneer Of A Curated Feed

26 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Beauty Vlogger Lily Brown Doesn’t Hide Her Bad Skin Days

40 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Elle Ferguson On Going Solo

40 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Therapy, Vibrators, Tarot: Flex Mami’s Real Take On Influencing

36 minutes  ·  10 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sophie Cachia On Letting The Public Into Your Family

52 minutes  ·  03 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Laura Byrne On ‘The Bachelor Effect’

29 minutes  ·  27 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Happened When Elle Ferguson Went To Kim Kardashian’s House

7 minutes  ·  18 Aug 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio