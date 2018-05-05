News
05 May 2018 · 20 minutes

Back


Spasm-inducing. Mythical. Elusive. That's right, we're talking about the orgasm. Whether you're a first-timer or an aficionado, you know the feeling. Or perhaps you don't. Perhaps you've never had one. Perhaps you're not quite sure...

We're deep diving on whether sex can only be 'good' if you're reaching orgasm twice each time; how you might be able to reach climax if you aren't already (whether you're in a relationship or flying solo); and what to tell your partner if they're just not getting it right.

READ MORE...

Samantha X on the number one thing men want in bed

At 15, Samantha X knew she wanted to be an escort

CONTACT US

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Samantha X & Dr. Lauren Rosewarne.

Producer: Luca Lavigne

WE WANT TO HEAR YOUR ORGASM TALES. Do you get there everytime? Have you never orgasmed? 02 8999 9386. We won't tell anyone. Promise. 

Or fling us an email: podcast@mamamia.com.au 

You can buy both Lauren and Samantha's books at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network















