Sex After A Baby: Yes, It’s Possible

Welcome to Sealed Section! The podcast where sexologist Chantelle Otten answers all the questions you're too afraid to ask your girlfriends.

Sex after having a baby can be daunting. There's the physical side, which can be painful, messy and overwhelming. But the psychological toll of getting back on the horse after childbirth can't be ignored. Chantelle delves into the complicated but incredibly important topic of postpartum sex, and answers questions from listeners who are trying to reconnect with their partner, and themselves, after having a baby.

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Send us a voice memo to podcast@mamamia.com.au 

This episode was produced by Emmeline Peterson 

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.