Welcome to Sealed Section! The podcast where sexologist Chantelle Otten answers all the questions you're too afraid to ask your girlfriends.

Sex after having a baby can be daunting. There's the physical side, which can be painful, messy and overwhelming. But the psychological toll of getting back on the horse after childbirth can't be ignored. Chantelle delves into the complicated but incredibly important topic of postpartum sex, and answers questions from listeners who are trying to reconnect with their partner, and themselves, after having a baby.

