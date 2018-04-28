News
Search

Things Are About To Get Intimate

sealed section

28 Apr 2018 · 5 minutes

We're going to be spending some pretty intimate time together over the coming weeks, so we thought we should get to know each other a little better.

In this episode your hosts, Samantha X and Dr Lauren Rosewarne, reveal where their respective obsessions with sex began.

Samantha X spent years working as Australia's highest paid escort, and Dr Rosewarne is a university lecturer who's authored nine books on gender and sexuality.

Together, they know a thing or two about what goes on between the sheets.

This is going to be a lot of fun.

READ MORE...

How Samantha X Knew She Wanted To Be An Escort

CONTACT US

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Samantha X & Dr. Lauren Rosewarne.

Producer: Luca Lavigne

Tell us what's on your mind: podcast@mamamia.com.au 

Or come yell at us via the pod phone: 02 8999 9386

You can buy both Lauren and Samantha's books at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network

