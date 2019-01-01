News
Sealed Section

Mamamia Podcasts

Chantelle Otten Is Here To Answer All Your Sex Questions...

Mamamia's sex podcast Sealed Section is back, and this time, it's all about you! Host and sexologist Chantelle Otten has spent her entire career helping people find their pleasure and have great sex, which is why she's answering your questions on Sealed Section. Nothing is off-limits, from cheating to kinks, to spicing things up in the bedroom and post-partum sex; Chantelle is here to answer real questions, from real women.

Sealed Section's first episode is out on Friday 23rd July, make sure you subscribe so you don't miss an episode.

 

