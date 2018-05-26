News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Good Sex Doesn't Have To Be Dirty

sealed section

26 May 2018 · 27 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There are two types of people in the world: those who need to de-germ their entire body prior to sex, and those who are good to go any given time... even if they've just stepped off the treadmill.

So is there any 'right' way to do it? Do the clean freaks need to embrace their natural odours, or is jumping in the shower the best way to get dirty?

CONTACT US

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Samantha X & Dr. Lauren Rosewarne.

Producer: Luca Lavigne

Ask Samantha X a question: 02 8999 9386. 

Or fling us an email: podcast@mamamia.com.au 

JOIN OUR SEALED SECTION GROUP ON FACEBOOK.

You can buy Samantha's books at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network

This episode was made possible by Porte-à-Vie.

More Episodes

The Anal Episode

33 minutes  ·  09 Jun 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Libido Gap

30 minutes  ·  02 Jun 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Good Sex Doesn't Have To Be Dirty

27 minutes  ·  26 May 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Take It Lying Down

26 minutes  ·  19 May 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Know What Porn You Watch

20 minutes  ·  12 May 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Big O

20 minutes  ·  05 May 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Things Are About To Get Intimate

5 minutes  ·  28 Apr 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coming Soon...

2 minutes  ·  19 Apr 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio