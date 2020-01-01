News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Battle Three: Lisa Wilkinson Goes Up Against Daughter Billi FitzSimons

quizzish

14 hours ago · 35 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Welcome to Quizzish! Mamamia’s podcast that’s about friends and facts and gin and trivia.

Every week, host Kelly McCarren will be joined by two rivals who will go head to head to see who can become the Quizzish trivia champion. And the best thing? You can play along too. 

Today Kelly is joined by host of The Project Lisa Wilkinson who is playing Quizzish against her journalist daughter, Billi FitzSimons. 

So who knows more, Lisa or Billi? Let's find out...

HOW DO I PLAY? 

Quizzish is a game that can be played wherever you listen to your podcasts. Walking the dog. On a road trip. At a girls night on a speaker. Anywhere.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

There are three rounds, and inside every round, 3 games, and three questions per game.  Kelly is going to ask questions, you write the answers down, then at the end of each game we’ll have a score count and reveal who was right and who was wrong. For every correct answer, you’ll get a point, for every incorrect answer, you’ll get...well, nothing. 

WHAT WILL I NEED?

Some paper, a pen or your best trivia voice. 

CREDITS:

Quizzish is made possible by our partners at Gordon’s Gin. Gordon’s....Shall we? https://brand-au.shortlyst.com/gordons/14901 

Fancy another competition? Take our 3 minute survey for your chance to win a $50 gift voucher by following this link:  https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/5972174/Trivia-Survey-2020 

Quizzish is hosted by Kelly McCarren https://www.instagram.com/kelly_mccarren/ 

With thanks to Lisa Wilkinson (@lisa_wilkinson) & Billi Fitzsimons (@billifitz)

Quizzish is produced by Leah Porges & Emma Gillespie. 

The Executive Producers are Zoe Ferguson & Elissa Ratliff.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Quizzish is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Battle Three: Lisa Wilkinson Goes Up Against Daughter Billi FitzSimons

35 minutes  ·  14 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Battle Two: Does Celia Pacquola Know More Than Luke McGregor?

39 minutes  ·  28 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Battle One: Does Matt Okine Know More Than Alex Dyson?

39 minutes  ·  21 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Quizzish Season 2: Coming Soon...

2 minutes  ·  19 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Battle Eight: Georgia Love VS Lee Elliott

28 minutes  ·  19 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Battle Seven: Brittany Hockley VS Sheri Hockley

31 minutes  ·  12 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Battle Six: Brooke Boney VS Allison Langdon

41 minutes  ·  05 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Battle Five: Jessie Stephens VS Clare Stephens

34 minutes  ·  29 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Battle Four: Jules Robinson VS Cam Merchant

37 minutes  ·  22 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Battle Three: Cameron Daddo VS Andrew Daddo

36 minutes  ·  15 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Battle Two: Laura Brodnik VS Kee Reece

35 minutes  ·  08 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Battle One: Ada Nicodemou VS Lynne McGranger

33 minutes  ·  01 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coming Soon: Quizzish

2 minutes  ·  22 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio