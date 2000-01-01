News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Coming Soon: Quizzish

quizzish

3 days ago · 2 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Have you ever played trivia at a pub and thought to yourself: “Why are there so many questions about sport? Why aren't there more questions about The Bachelor? I wish I could do this at home.”

Then you need Quizzish in your life. Hosted by Kelly McCarren, Quizzish is Mamamia’s weekly trivia podcast where two rivals go head to head to see who can become the Quizzish champion. And you can play along at home too. Whether you’re in the car, at the gym, feeding the baby, out with mates, in with mates. Literally anywhere you listen to a podcast, you can play this game.

And we won’t get offended if you shout at us. So brush up on your pop culture knowledge, start binge-watching a lot of reality TV and get ready to play Quizzish.

More Episodes

Coming Soon: Quizzish

2 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio