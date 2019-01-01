Should You Talk About Salary At Work?

Have you ever bought a sex toy? Self confessed speed-orgasm-haver Kel finds sex toys distracting, and Lem and Flex have differing opinions.

Recently Lem was talking to a colleague about salary and it got a little.. awkward. So should you talk about how much you earn with your co workers? Would a workplace with salary transparency be a good idea?



Plus, have you set yourself life goals? A high flying career? A fairytale relationship? Getting to the gym twice a week? Lem, Kel and Flex all set life goals they wanted to achieve before turning 30 but how important are they?

