Sleeping In Separate Rooms Is Sexy

overshare

a day ago · 39 minutes

Mutual orgasm is the HOLY GRAIL of sex but if it’s so important why is it so damn hard to achieve? Is there a secret to it? Is there no hope of it if a lot of women aren’t turned on by penetration?  Lem has some sage wisdom to help you be a better, more reciprocal lover the next time you’re getting freaky.

Plus can sleeping (just sleeping, no funny stuff) in separate bedrooms be beneficial to your relationship? Kel swears by it, not just because it prevents her from kicking her husband awake when he snores like a rail train, and Flex thinks everyone should do it (if only we could afford to).

And Kel has noticed a woman in her workplace dealing with professional conflict in a ‘bitchy’ way. So, is there a way to handle rejection and disappointment at work without taking it personally? And why can’t we all just get along and promote each other until we run the world damn it!

This episode was brought to you by MAC Cosmetics 

CREDIT:

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Rach Hart & Elise Cooper

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a topic you'd like the Oversharers to discuss?  Call our podphone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Want to join the conversation?  Jump in our Facebook group, just search for Overshare or follow this link https://bit.ly/376oEpl

More Episodes

Sleeping In Separate Rooms Is Sexy

39 minutes  ·  a day ago

Pop Up: Eligible, Find Love At First Sound

24 minutes  ·  5 days ago

You Probably Shouldn’t Have Sex With A Grapefruit

35 minutes  ·  16 Feb 2020

It's Time We Talk About Dick Pics

29 minutes  ·  09 Feb 2020

The Best Sex We've Ever Had

29 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2020

Stretch Marks & Feet: Our Secret Turn Ons

30 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2020

"I Broke Up With My Ex Because A Psychic Told Me To"

29 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2020

What Are Your Secret Girl Habits?

33 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2019

Does Kissing ALWAYS Have To Turn To Sex?

37 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

So, How Do You Masturbate?

30 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Kelly McCarren's Wedding Was A Disaster

29 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

What's So Wrong With Being Attracted To Your Friend

27 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Is It Ever OK to Cheat?

32 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Three Women. Too Much Information.

31 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Coming Soon: Overshare

4 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

