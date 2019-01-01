Is My Sex Life Normal?

It's the chat that will make you feel a whole lot better about your sex life.



Rowdie Walden, the voice behind the Spotify original podcast, Search Engine Sex, joins us to answer all your burning sex questions. From "the best" sex positions, to squirting, Rowdie leaves no stone unturned.



Plus, ever wondered how some people manage to fit so much into their day? Lucy tells Em about her simple hack to help make the most of the day.



This episode was produced by Mel Sauer & Elissa Ratliff



Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

