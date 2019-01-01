News
Is My Sex Life Normal?

overshare

14 hours ago · 21 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It's the chat that will make you feel a whole lot better about your sex life.

Rowdie Walden, the voice behind the Spotify original podcast, Search Engine Sex, joins us to answer all your burning sex questions. From "the best" sex positions, to squirting, Rowdie leaves no stone unturned. 

Plus, ever wondered how some people manage to fit so much into their day? Lucy tells Em about her simple hack to help make the most of the day.

The End Bits 

Check out Search Engine Sex on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/1rVgYR9Lt4Kw1202uCLlSE 

Thanks to our guest, Rowdie Walden:
https://www.instagram.com/rowdiewalden/?hl=en 

Have a confession? We want to hear it: forms.gle/CMPWyPdQY3KNbepm9

If you like the show, subscribe and leave us a review. 

Also, if you feel like winning a $100 voucher, tell us your thoughts here: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/5987033/The-Undone-2020-Survey 

Slide into our DMs @theundonepodcast @emilyvernem & @lucymneville 

If you want to share your dating story email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Send us a voice memo to podcast@mamamia.com.au 

This episode was produced by Mel Sauer & Elissa Ratliff

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Is My Sex Life Normal?

21 minutes  ·  14 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing The Undone....

23 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pop Up: They're Not Called Sex Toys Anymore

31 minutes  ·  06 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Should You Talk About Salary At Work?

49 minutes  ·  08 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

To Booty Call Or Not To Booty Call

46 minutes  ·  01 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sleeping In Separate Rooms Is Sexy

39 minutes  ·  23 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pop Up: Eligible, Find Love At First Sound

24 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

You Probably Shouldn’t Have Sex With A Grapefruit

35 minutes  ·  16 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It's Time We Talk About Dick Pics

29 minutes  ·  09 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Best Sex We've Ever Had

29 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Stretch Marks & Feet: Our Secret Turn Ons

30 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

"I Broke Up With My Ex Because A Psychic Told Me To"

29 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Are Your Secret Girl Habits?

33 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Does Kissing ALWAYS Have To Turn To Sex?

37 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

So, How Do You Masturbate?

30 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kelly McCarren's Wedding Was A Disaster

29 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What's So Wrong With Being Attracted To Your Friend

27 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is It Ever OK to Cheat?

32 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Three Women. Too Much Information.

31 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coming Soon: Overshare

4 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio