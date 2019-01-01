News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Stretch Marks & Feet: Our Secret Turn Ons

overshare

2 days ago · 30 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Everyone is different especially in the bedroom so today we're talking secret turn-ons! 

Plus how close is too close when it comes to the partners of your friends or your friend's partners. Do you share a friendship group, or keep it separate? 

And we unlock our private personas and discuss how they differ to our public ones.

This episode was brought to you by MAC Cosmetics 

CREDITS:

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Rachael Hart

CONTACT US:

Got a topic you'd like the Oversharer's to discuss?  Call our PodP on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Want to join the conversation?  Jump in our Facebook group...https://www.facebook.com/groups/479887816202041/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Stretch Marks & Feet: Our Secret Turn Ons

30 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

"I Broke Up With My Ex Because A Psychic Told Me To"

29 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Are Your Secret Girl Habits?

33 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Does Kissing ALWAYS Have To Turn To Sex?

37 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

So, How Do You Masturbate?

30 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kelly McCarren's Wedding Was A Disaster

29 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What's So Wrong With Being Attracted To Your Friend

27 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is It Ever OK to Cheat?

32 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Three Women. Too Much Information.

31 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coming Soon: Overshare

4 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio