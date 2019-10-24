News
Overshare is the podcast you shouldn’t really be listening to, but can’t stop.

Hosted by Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia its like an invite into a private, adults-only group chat.  So, if you love conversations that cut the BS and get candid about everything from sex and relationships to mental health then this is the podcast for you.

It’s smart, it's dumb, it's taboo. It's three women and too much information and it's dropping Monday November 4th.  

Subscribe in your favourite podcast app or listen at mamamia.com.au/podcasts

CREDIT:

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a topic you'd like the Oversharer's to discuss?  Call our podphone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Want to join the conversation?  Jump in our Facebook group...https://www.facebook.com/groups/479887816202041/

 

More Episodes

What Are Your Secret Girl Habits?

33 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Does Kissing ALWAYS Have To Turn To Sex?

37 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

So, How Do You Masturbate?

30 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Kelly McCarren's Wedding Was A Disaster

29 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

What's So Wrong With Being Attracted To Your Friend

27 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Is It Ever OK to Cheat?

32 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Three Women. Too Much Information.

31 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Coming Soon: Overshare

4 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

