Pop Up: They're Not Called Sex Toys Anymore

Hey! We're dropping into your feed to share an awesome episode of Lady Startup with you.

It's about sex toys. Well except they're not called sex toys anymore. They're called pleasure products.

Today’s guest, Lara Pack, turned her own painful sexual experiences into a business. After completing the Lady Startup Activation in 2019, Lara founded Elixir Play, with the aim of teaching women more about their bodies and ways to improve their sex lives.

And the result? Lots of happier, more satisfied women.

But it hasn't all been smooth sailing for Lara, and in this episode she tells Lady Startup founder, Mia Freedman, how she deals with criticism and judgement.

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guests: Lara Pack, Elixir Play

