Pop Up: Eligible, Find Love At First Sound

Hey Oversharers, Lem here! I've been working really hard on a new Mamamia project and I think you're going to love it!

It's called Eligible, and it's a dating podcast all about finding love at first sound.

Each week we feature an eligible single who wants to date women and this is the first episode, featuring Nick, a 26-year-old primary school teacher based on the east coast who is looking for someone who doesn't mind that he's a twin, loves adventures, and wants to have a family one day.

Here's a bit more about him...

Age: 26

Occupation: Primary school teacher

Top three things he wants from a relationship: Intimacy, fun, holidays

How he describes himself: Genuine, deep thinking, relaxed, empathetic

Best quality: Kind

Worst quality: Stubborn

What he hopes to get out of this experience: I hope to meet people that have a genuine interest in what they’ve heard about me and are open to a meaningful connection.

HOW DOES THE SHOW WORK?

Every Friday our host, Rachel Corbett, sits down with an eligible single to have the awkward first date for you so you can get a sense of whether this person is worth your time. She'll also do the reference checks by calling up a few of the women in the eligible single's life to find out what they're really like.

At the end of each episode, if you like what you hear, we'll give you a secret code you can enter at mamamia.com.au/eligible so you can see what your new love interest looks like and how to contact them.

The rest is up to cupid!

