Pop Up: Eligible, Find Love At First Sound

overshare

14 hours ago · 24 minutes

Hey Oversharers, Lem here! I've been working really hard on a new Mamamia project and I think you're going to love it!

It's called Eligible, and it's a dating podcast all about finding love at first sound.

Each week we feature an eligible single who wants to date women and this is the first episode, featuring Nick, a 26-year-old primary school teacher based on the east coast who is looking for someone who doesn't mind that he's a twin, loves adventures, and wants to have a family one day.  

Here's a bit more about him...

Age: 26

Occupation: Primary school teacher

Top three things he wants from a relationship: Intimacy, fun, holidays

How he describes himself:  Genuine, deep thinking, relaxed, empathetic

Best quality: Kind

Worst quality: Stubborn

What he hopes to get out of this experience: I hope to meet people that have a genuine interest in what they’ve heard about me and are open to a meaningful connection.

If you’d like to get to know Nick better, head to www.mamamia.com.au/eligible, enter the code word you heard in the episode and you'll get access to Nick’s details and photo.

HOW DOES THE SHOW WORK?

Every Friday our host, Rachel Corbett, sits down with an eligible single to have the awkward first date for you so you can get a sense of whether this person is worth your time.  She'll also do the reference checks by calling up a few of the women in the eligible single's life to find out what they're really like.

At the end of each episode, if you like what you hear, we'll give you a secret code you can enter at mamamia.com.au/eligible so you can see what your new love interest looks like and how to contact them. 

The rest is up to cupid!

This episode is brought to you by Fantastic Furniture, the perfect place to find the heart of your home.

CREDITS:

Host: Rachel Corbett

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US:

Got an Eligible single you'd like to nominate for the show?  Send us an email at podcast@mamamia.com.au.

Don't want to miss an episode?  Subscribe to the show at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/eligible/

Looking for something else to listen to?  You'll find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

