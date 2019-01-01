News
It's Time We Talk About Dick Pics

overshare

19 hours ago · 29 minutes

Remember when dick pics weren't a thing? Yeah us either. 

Today we're chatting about the dating ritual that we kinda wish wasn't a thing.

Plus do you believe in soulmates? We discuss whether romantically it's a thing or if it's just platonic soulmates.

And what are basic life skills everyone should have? What's the best way to leave a party or conversation you're just not vibing. Apparently there's an art to it, and no, it's not always a good old ghost. 

CREDIT:

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Rachael Hart and Elise Cooper

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a topic you'd like the Oversharer's to discuss?  Call our podphone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Want to join the conversation?  Jump in our Facebook group...https://www.facebook.com/groups/479887816202041/

This episode was brought to you by MAC Cosmetics 

More Episodes

It's Time We Talk About Dick Pics

29 minutes  ·  19 hours ago

The Best Sex We've Ever Had

29 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2020

Stretch Marks & Feet: Our Secret Turn Ons

30 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2020

"I Broke Up With My Ex Because A Psychic Told Me To"

29 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2020

What Are Your Secret Girl Habits?

33 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2019

Does Kissing ALWAYS Have To Turn To Sex?

37 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

So, How Do You Masturbate?

30 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Kelly McCarren's Wedding Was A Disaster

29 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

What's So Wrong With Being Attracted To Your Friend

27 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Is It Ever OK to Cheat?

32 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Three Women. Too Much Information.

31 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Coming Soon: Overshare

4 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

